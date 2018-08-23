Columbus man pleads guilty to theft of firearms, other charges from Columbus gun dealer

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL) - A Columbus man has pled guilty to theft of firearms from a federal firearms licensee announced Charles E. Peeler the United States Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia.

Peeler announced that 24-year-old Devante Patterson entered a guilty plea on Tuesday.

Authorities say at his plea hearing, Patterson admitted that during the early morning hours of Nov. 24, 2017, he entered the premises of Shooters of Columbus, a Federal Firearms Licensee, to steal guns.

After several attempts, Patterson was successful in cutting through a locked roll-up door and smashing a glass door to enter the store. Once inside, Patterson stole six pistols and three rifles, including two assault weapons.

Authorities say Patterson was encountered by officers at another firearms business, and officers discovered evidence linking him to the first break-in and theft. Ultimately, officers were able to recover eight of the nine stolen firearms.