Columbus man sentenced to statutory maximum in stolen gun case

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — One Columbus man was sentenced to federal prison for possessing a stolen firearm.

This follows an incident where 26-year-old Brian Doswell of Columbus nearly ran into police officers, ensuing a chase and crashing his car into a tree.

Acting U.S. Attorney Peter Leary shared his thoughts on the incident in a prepared statement.

“The defendant put himself, police officers and bystanders in significant danger when he attempted to outrun law enforcement—notwithstanding the fact that he was a wanted person in possession of an illegal semi-automatic weapon,” said Attorney Leary. “Our office, working alongside our law enforcement partners, will continue to hold criminals accountable and do what we can to decrease instances of violent crime and havoc in Columbus.”

Also in a prepared statement, Chief Freddie Blackmon of the Columbus Police Department (CPD) shared his appreciation of the everyone involved in prosecuting this case.

“I am pleased with the successful prosecution of this case, and I really appreciate the dedicated work of our officers and the ATF. We will continue our partnership as we work to make Columbus a safe place,” said Chief Blackmon.

According to court documents, CPD observed his vehicle making an illegal left turn during a patrol of River Road and 50th Street in Columbus on Aug. 11, 2020.

At the time of the left turn, officers knew Doswell fled a scene the day before and was also involved in drug trafficking. This deemed Doswell a flight risk and officers positioned their patrol cars in front and behind Doswell’s vehicle.

He proceeded to roll up his window and sped forward almost hitting the patrol car in front of him before reversing and hitting the patrol car behind him.

Doswell fled the scene and a chase ensued before he crashed into a tree and taken into custody.

At the time of apprehension, officers found a 9mm pistol in the floorboard near a see through bag containing drugs.

After searching the vehicle, officers found an additional semi-automatic pistol, a semi-automatic rifle, methamphetamine and other illegal drugs.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and the Columbus Police Department.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher Williams prosecuted the case for the Government.