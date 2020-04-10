Columbus man speaks out about unemployment challenges

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- Millions of Americans are jobless due to coronavirus lay off, and unemployment offices are swamped in a pool of applications, but the bills are still piling up.

Phone calls have been placed, and countless applications have been put in, but many Americans have yet to receive a pay check or feed back on their application status.

“The week of March the 15th, that was a partial week and that’s the last week we had any days of work. There were two more week cycles, and nothing was paid or scheduled to be paid. I was trying to call the department, and call after call 20 or 30 calls at a time get no response, you could leave a voicemail but I never got a response back,” Said Scott Kennison.

Currently there are more than 6 million Americans who have applied for unemployment, and the count is steadily elevating.

