COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – An 18-year-old from Columbus has turned himself in to Columbus Police after warrants for his arrest were obtained, following a child being shot on 6th Avenue on July 15.

Kevin Bailey, 18 of Columbus, was present when the child was shot at 636 6th Avenue, Apartment 18, police say. He turned himself in on July 22.

Bailey has been charged with Cruelty to Children, 2nd degree, and Reckless Conduct.