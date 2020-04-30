Columbus Mayor announces continuation of restrictions for Public Health State of Emergency through May 18

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Following Governor Brian Kemp’s latest executive order renewing the Public Health State of Emergency through June 12, Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson has renewed the city’s restrictions through May 18.

As a result, the following restrictions will be in effect until May 18 at 8 a.m.:

General public access to all government buildings will be prohibited.

All outdoor areas of City parks and park restrooms will remain open provided that six foot social distancing is practiced. All other facilities and recreational equipment located within the parks shall remain off limits. This includes tennis courts, basketball courts, volley ball courts, exercise stations, pavilions, and playground equipment.



Mayor Henderson also encourages all business owners, customers, and the general public to continue following CDC recommendations and guidelines for social distancing, including wearing a mask while in public.