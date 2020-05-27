Columbus Mayor confirms ransomware attack on city government yesterday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Consolidated Government confirmed today that a ransomware attack targeting the city occurred on May 26.

“The City of Columbus computer system was hit with a ransomware attack on Wednesday,” according to Mayor Skip Henderson.

Henderson said they’ve been working to understand the extent of it, following the attack.

“Our people caught it very quickly. We had the systems in place to detect it,” Henderson said. The Mayor did not say which parts of the government were hit during the attack, but the city is working through it right now.

They had back-up systems in place that should prevent a large loss of data.