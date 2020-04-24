Columbus Mayor encourages businesses to follow health guidelines as Georgia begins reopening economy

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – As the Reviving a Healthy Georgia Order from Governor Brian Kemp takes effect, allowing restaurants, non-profits, hair and nail salons, and gyms to reopen, Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson is encouraging businesses to follow the order’s minimum guidelines.

The Mayor’s office released guidelines outlined by the Governor for the first phase of businesses reopening in Georgia:

The statewide shelter-in-place order is still effect in Georgia until April 30, but restaurants and the dining rooms of private social clubs will be allowed to reopen on a limited basis beginning April 27.

Theaters will also be allowed Minimum Basic Operations, as defined by the state, beginning Monday. New restrictions put in place by Kemp on April 23 will apply to restaurants and theaters.

Minimum operations include:

The minimum necessary activities to maintain the value of a business, establishment, corporation, non-profit corporation, or organization; provide services; manage inventory; ensure security; process payroll and employee benefits; or for related functions, and such minimum necessary activities include remaining open to the public subject to the restrictions of this Order

The minimum necessary activities to facilitate employees or volunteers being able to work remotely from their residences or members or patrons being able to participate remotely from their residences

Instances where employees are working outdoors without regular contact with other persons, such as delivery services, contractors, landscape businesses, and agricultural industry services

Bars, nightclubs, amusement parks ride operators, and live performance venues will stay closed until May 13, when the Public Health State of Emergency ends.

See the full release from the Mayor below: