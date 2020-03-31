Columbus Mayor extends Declaration of Emergency to April 30

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Declaration of Local Emergency issued for Columbus has been extended by Mayor Skip Henderson, following additional social distancing guidelines that were announced by President Donald Trump on March 29.

Effective immediately, the following restrictions are extended, and additional restrictions on outside dining have been put in place:

All private or public Community Gatherings with 10 or more people have been prohibited. The Community Gatherings are defined as “any indoor or outdoor event or convening” subject to some exceptions, that brings together, or may bring together, 10 or more people in an enclosed space like an auditorium, stadium (indoor and outdoor), tent arena, event center, music venue, meeting hall, conference center, large cafeteria, or other confined indoor or outdoor space.

The following exceptions are made for gatherings of 10 or more, according to the Orders:

Spaces where people may be in transit or waiting for transit such as airports, bus stations or terminals

Office or manufacturing spaces, child-care facilities, residential buildings, or any type of temporary sheltering or housing

Grocery stores or pharmacies

Hospitals or medical facilities

The following business use categories will be regulated as follows:

Restaurants open to the public shall close except to provide take-out or curbside service to include alcoholic beverages in sealed containers which they are otherwise licensed to dispense, provided that take out or curbside service shall not include food consumption at any outdoor seating on the premises of or adjoining the restaurant All business locations with on-premise consumption alcoholic beverage licenses which are not also restaurants shall be closed for business All establishments providing body care services which require close physical contact between the provider and client such as barbering , hair design, cosmetology, esthetics, massage therapy (except for medically licensed physical therapy), tattooing, or nail care shall be closed for business All indoor recreation facilities, to include gyms, health studios, indoor amusement facilities, bowling alleys, pool halls and theaters shall be closed for business All other retail sales establishments will be permitted to remain open subject to the following restrictions: Businesses having less than 30,000 square feet shall have no more than 10 customers on their premises at any one time, and businesses with more than 30,000 square feet of retail space shall have no more than 50 customers on their premises at any one time and customers shall generally not be within six feet of each other for extended periods

All outdoor areas of City parks and park restrooms will remain open provided that six foot social distancing is practiced, however, all other facilities and recreational equipment located within the parks are off limits, including but not limited to tennis courts, basketball courts, volleyball courts, exercise stations, pavilions, and playground equipment.

The new amendment to the orders restates and renews all requirements and extends them to April 30, unless further extended, or rescinded, by the Mayor or the Columbus Council.