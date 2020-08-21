Columbus Mayor issues emergency order requiring masks be worn in public, effective noon on Aug. 21

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson issued an emergency order that will require face masks to be worn in public in Columbus as the number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

“Columbus, Georgia/Muscogee County has had a prevalence of confirmed cases of COVID19 over the previous fourteen (14) days that is equal to or greater than one hundred (100) cases per one hundred thousand (100,000) people according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. As of August 18, 2020, there were almost four hundred (400) cases per 100,000 in Columbus/Muscogee County for the previous fourteen (14) days,” according to the release from the Mayor’s Office.

As a result, the Mayor has issued his Executive Order, 20-04, requiring masks to be worn in public in Columbus.

The Mayor’s order is effective at noon on Aug. 21. The order says that a $50 penalty will be issued for each violation of the mask requirement.

In Section 1 of the Order, face coverings are required to be worn in public places with certain exceptions, according to a release by city officials.

For the purposes of the Order, an announcement from the Mayor’s office says that any Entity (a private business, establishment, corporation, non-profit corporation, or organization) that does not consent to the order must post a clearly legible sign on all of their public entrances.

The sign must be written in one-inch Arial font and read:

“This location does not consent to enforcement of any local face covering requirement upon this property.”

Section 2 of the Order says that masks or face coverings must be worn by anyone entering any building or facility of the Columbus Consolidated Government. Anyone entering those buildings or facility who does not follow the face covering and distancing requirements may be refused admittance and fined.

Read the full Executive Order from Mayor Henderson: