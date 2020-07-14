Columbus Mayor makes recommendation for new Fire/EMS Chief

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson has named his pick for the new Chief of Fire and EMS for the City of Columbus. He will go before the City Council on July 28, seeking approval for the appointment.

Henderson chose Salvatore “Sal” Scarpa to fill the position. Scarpa has more than 29 years of experience, according to a statement from the Mayor’s Office. Of those 29 years, 12 are in fire services management.

Since 2013, Scarpa has led the Shawnee Fire Department in Shawnee, Kans. to accreditation as well as driving efforts to rebuild department leadership in Shawnee.

“Sal has an impressive and proven record in Fire Service, Emergency Medical Service, and
Emergency Management. With his vision and leadership, he is ready to lead the dynamic team of
Columbus Fire and Emergency Service personnel and take the department to its next level of
service to the Columbus community,” said Henderson.

The recommendation for Scarpa’s appointment follows Council’s approval to contract an executive search firm, The Mercer Group, Inc., to search nationally for a new Chief of Fire and EMS. From the list of leading candidates, Henderson chose Scarpa for his recommendation.

“I am honored and humbled to have the opportunity to serve the citizens of Columbus and
work with the outstanding men and women of Columbus Fire and EMS. I look forward to
joining a great team of employees and a thriving community,” said Scarpa.

A Brooklyn, N.Y. native, Scarpa moved to New Jersey as a young man and has served his entire professional fire service career in the Kansas City area. Scarpa is also a graduate of Grand Canyon University, with a Master’s Degree in Leadership and a Bachelor’s Degree in Public Administration, as well as an Associate’s Degree in Fire Science.

According to a statement from the Mayor’s Office, Scarpa is a frequent presenter on emerging issues in leadership at national and regional conferences, as well as individual fire departments. In addition, he is also a published author.

Scarpa has two sons, ages 26 and 17.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

95° / 75°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 95° 75°

Wednesday

93° / 74°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 40% 93° 74°

Thursday

94° / 73°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 94° 73°

Friday

95° / 74°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 95° 74°

Saturday

95° / 75°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 95° 75°

Sunday

95° / 76°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 95° 76°

Monday

95° / 75°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 95° 75°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

94°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
20%
94°

93°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
20%
93°

92°

7 PM
Sunny
10%
92°

90°

8 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
90°

87°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
87°

85°

10 PM
Clear
0%
85°

84°

11 PM
Clear
10%
84°

82°

12 AM
Clear
10%
82°

81°

1 AM
Clear
10%
81°

80°

2 AM
Clear
10%
80°

79°

3 AM
Clear
10%
79°

78°

4 AM
Clear
10%
78°

77°

5 AM
Clear
10%
77°

77°

6 AM
Clear
10%
77°

76°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
76°

78°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
20%
78°

81°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
20%
81°

84°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
20%
84°

87°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
20%
87°

89°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

90°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°

91°

2 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
91°

90°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
90°

90°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
90°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories