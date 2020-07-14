Columbus Mayor makes recommendation for new Fire/EMS Chief

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson has named his pick for the new Chief of Fire and EMS for the City of Columbus. He will go before the City Council on July 28, seeking approval for the appointment.

Henderson chose Salvatore “Sal” Scarpa to fill the position. Scarpa has more than 29 years of experience, according to a statement from the Mayor’s Office. Of those 29 years, 12 are in fire services management.

Since 2013, Scarpa has led the Shawnee Fire Department in Shawnee, Kans. to accreditation as well as driving efforts to rebuild department leadership in Shawnee.

“Sal has an impressive and proven record in Fire Service, Emergency Medical Service, and

Emergency Management. With his vision and leadership, he is ready to lead the dynamic team of

Columbus Fire and Emergency Service personnel and take the department to its next level of

service to the Columbus community,” said Henderson.

The recommendation for Scarpa’s appointment follows Council’s approval to contract an executive search firm, The Mercer Group, Inc., to search nationally for a new Chief of Fire and EMS. From the list of leading candidates, Henderson chose Scarpa for his recommendation.

“I am honored and humbled to have the opportunity to serve the citizens of Columbus and

work with the outstanding men and women of Columbus Fire and EMS. I look forward to

joining a great team of employees and a thriving community,” said Scarpa.

A Brooklyn, N.Y. native, Scarpa moved to New Jersey as a young man and has served his entire professional fire service career in the Kansas City area. Scarpa is also a graduate of Grand Canyon University, with a Master’s Degree in Leadership and a Bachelor’s Degree in Public Administration, as well as an Associate’s Degree in Fire Science.

According to a statement from the Mayor’s Office, Scarpa is a frequent presenter on emerging issues in leadership at national and regional conferences, as well as individual fire departments. In addition, he is also a published author.

Scarpa has two sons, ages 26 and 17.