Columbus Mayor mandates masks be worn by all persons entering City Government buildings

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A newly released order from Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson mandates that anyone entering a City Government building must wear a mask in Columbus.

The buildings included in the mandate are:

The Government Center

Recorder’s Court

The Civic Center

The Ice Rink

The Government Center Annex

The City Services Center

The Mayor’s statement also “strongly” encourages that masks be worn in all city buildings for the safety of all residents and to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The statement released by city officials also says that the recent July 15 Executive Order issued by Georgia Governor Brian Kemp allows for safety protocols such as the recent mask order for local courthouses.

Read the statement on the guidance cited from Governor Kemp’s order below:

‘Providing additional guidance for Empowering a Healthy Georgia in response to COVID-19’ does not limit a court’s ability to issue courthouse safety protocols that include wearing a mask or other face covering. This is based on an express carve-out set forth on p. 32 of the Governor’s order which provides that the prohibition on local governments issuing face mask regulations does not extend to judicial officers governed by O.C.G.A. 38-3-69, et seq. Guidance included in statement from the Columbus Mayor’s Office

The statement from the Mayor’s Office says that using his judicial authority, Chief Superior Court Judge McBride issued his order requiring face masks and other safety protocols in all courtrooms and adjacent areas where judicial proceedings are taking place in the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit.

The order by McBride takes effect on July 21 at 5 p.m. and remain in effect until in-person jury trials resume locally, or the Judge issues a new order.

The Mayor’s statement also says that “To the extent portions of courthouse facilities are shared with non-court entities, courts should seek to coordinate on operating guidelines, but courts should ensure that all persons working for the court or attending court proceedings are protected consistent with any judicial emergency orders.”