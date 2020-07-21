Columbus Mayor mandates masks be worn by all persons entering City Government buildings

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A newly released order from Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson mandates that anyone entering a City Government building must wear a mask in Columbus.

The buildings included in the mandate are:

  • The Government Center
  • Recorder’s Court
  • The Civic Center
  • The Ice Rink
  • The Government Center Annex
  • The City Services Center

The Mayor’s statement also “strongly” encourages that masks be worn in all city buildings for the safety of all residents and to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The statement released by city officials also says that the recent July 15 Executive Order issued by Georgia Governor Brian Kemp allows for safety protocols such as the recent mask order for local courthouses.

Read the statement on the guidance cited from Governor Kemp’s order below:

‘Providing additional guidance for Empowering a Healthy Georgia in response to COVID-19’ does not limit a court’s ability to issue courthouse safety protocols that include wearing a mask or other face covering. This is based on an express carve-out set forth on p. 32 of the Governor’s order which provides that the prohibition on local governments issuing face mask regulations does not extend to judicial officers governed by O.C.G.A. 38-3-69, et seq.

Guidance included in statement from the Columbus Mayor’s Office

The statement from the Mayor’s Office says that using his judicial authority, Chief Superior Court Judge McBride issued his order requiring face masks and other safety protocols in all courtrooms and adjacent areas where judicial proceedings are taking place in the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit.

The order by McBride takes effect on July 21 at 5 p.m. and remain in effect until in-person jury trials resume locally, or the Judge issues a new order.

The Mayor’s statement also says that “To the extent portions of courthouse facilities are shared with non-court entities, courts should seek to coordinate on operating guidelines, but courts should ensure that all persons working for the court or attending court proceedings are protected consistent with any judicial emergency orders.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

96° / 75°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 40% 96° 75°

Wednesday

95° / 74°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 95° 74°

Thursday

96° / 75°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 96° 75°

Friday

95° / 75°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 50% 95° 75°

Saturday

92° / 75°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 92° 75°

Sunday

93° / 74°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 93° 74°

Monday

94° / 75°
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm
Partly cloudy with a stray thunderstorm 30% 94° 75°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

92°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
92°

93°

2 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
93°

94°

3 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
94°

95°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
95°

95°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
95°

91°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
91°

90°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
90°

89°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
89°

88°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
88°

85°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
85°

83°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
83°

82°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

81°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
81°

80°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

79°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

78°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
78°

77°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
77°

77°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
77°

76°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
76°

78°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
78°

80°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
80°

84°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
84°

87°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
87°

89°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
89°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories