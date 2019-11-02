Columbus Mayor Pro Tem, City Councilor Evelyn Turner Pugh celebrates 30 years of service

Former Columbus City Councilor Evelyn Turner Pugh enjoyed a retirement gala at Revolutionary Missionary Baptist Church. Pugh served on city council for 30 years and spent the last 14 years as Mayor Pro Tem.

Pugh says throughout her time in office she’s proud of the work she’s done to get funding for Parks and Recreation. She also remembers a couple of other city projects she played a part in.

“To see Forrest Road widened and side-walked. It took 30 years for me to see, but it finally happened. Also, Buena Vista Road was in my council district. The spider-web project that was something that was dear to me,” Pugh said.

She says she would still love to see a recreation park come to her district to give kids something productive to do. One of the biggest issues she sees now is violence in Columbus.

“We used to have problems with each other, but we didn’t kill each other.We might’ve had a fight, but we didn’t do enough to put each other in the hospital. We talked about it and that’s something we don’t seem to want to do with each other is talk. They rather fight then talk and we’ve got to stop,” Pugh said.

Pugh says she always stood up for what she believed in, even if she had to stand alone.

“It’s not about you as an elected official. It’s about what you can do for your constituents. Your voice for the voiceless. That’s one thing I always tried to do and I don’t have any regrets,” Pugh said.

Pugh says now that she is retired she plans to relax, but adds she will still be involved in city projects.

Taking Pugh’s place as Mayor Pro Tem is Gary Allen. Valerie Thompson was appointed by the council to finish out Pugh’s term as District 4 councilor.