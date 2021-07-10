Former Columbus Mayor Pro Tem, City Councilor Evelyn Turner Pugh passed tonight

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Former Columbus City Councilor, wife, mother, grandmother and avid voice for citizens, Evelyn Turner Pugh, passed tonight. Per message from Columbus Georgia Alumnae Chapter Of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., her passing came after a long battle with illness.

Chief Deputy Coroner, Charles Newton confirmed her time of death was 8:20 p.m. at St. Francis Hospital. Pugh was 71-years-old and is survived by her five children, Deon, Tajuana, Maurice, Reggie Jr., and Talender; and 10 grandchildren.

Pugh was a Carver High School and Columbus State University Graduate. She worked at Blue Cross/Blue Shield of Georgia for 20 years and with SunTrust Bank for 15 years. In 2007 she was named by Georgia Trend magazine as one of Georgia’s top public servants.

In a sit down with Chuck Williams almost a decade ago she said, “My primary emphasis when I first got on council was trying to be a voice of the people who didn’t have a voice…” She had fought for her community while being afflicted by Parkinson’s disease.

Pugh transformed her childhood home in East Carver Heights while serving on the city council for more than 30 years and as Mayor Pro Tem for 14 years. She believed her most momentous work was the funding she played a role in for Parks and Recreation.

At the end of her retirement announcement on Oct. 8 of 2014 she said, “This is history, and I’m signing off.” The citizens of Columbus will miss the leader who worked to transform their city for more than three decades. Her role in history has ended tonight, but her legacy shall continue to prosper throughout Columbus.