Columbus Mayor reinstates mask order, citing increased number of COVID-19 cases over last 14 days

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson is re-instating the mask order for Columbus.

Mayor Henderson made the announcement on Thursday. In the announcement, Henderson said the order is being re-instated due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in the Columbus area over the last 14 days.

The reinstated mask order will require that masks are worn in public in Columbus, effective at noon on Nov. 20.

The Mayor’s mask order does have an option for private businesses to opt out of the enforcement of the ordinance by placing a sign reading on their door that reads the following:

“This location does not consent to enforcement of any local face covering requirement upon this property.”

Mayor Skip Henderson’s office sent out the following news release: