Columbus Mayor reinstitutes public health emergency amid rising COVID-19 cases

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson has signed an executive order to reinstitute the public health emergency for the City of Columbus. Henderson signed the order on Jan. 10, 2022.

According to Henderson’s office, the public health emergency is being reinstituted due to “the rapid increase in Omicron COVID-19 cases in the Columbus area.”

The order allows for the city to conduct meetings virtually. This includes meetings for the Columbus City Council along with Columbus Boards and Commissions.

The order will remain in effect until Feb. 28, 2022 at 11:59 p.m.