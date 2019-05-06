COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) - Millions of cars have been served with a recall notice after manufacturer Takata were reported defective. Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson has declared May the "Airbag Recall Repair Month" in order to make more residents in the city aware of the recall.

The National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration is urging consumers to have their vehicles checked if they fall within a certain set of car brands and model years.

The airbags that have tested as defective "show a far higher risk of ruptures during air bag deployment" than other similar Takata air bags according to the NHTSA.

Mayor Henderson has picked up the National Safety Council's call to action, urging Columbus residents to get their cars checked out and repaired. The repair for the air bag recall is free, and the Mayor's office has already reached out to local mechanics to ensure they have the appropriate number of parts to perform the service.

Cars that the NHTSA urges consumers to avoid driving unless they are going to be immediately repaired include 2001-2002 Honda Civics, 2001-2002 Honda Accords, 2002-2003 Acura TLs, 2002 Honda CR-Vs, 2002 Honda Odysseys, 2003 Acura CLs, 2003 Honda Pilot Certains, 2006 Ford Rangers (Ford advises do not drive), and Certain 2006 Mazda B-Series (Mazda advises do not drive).

A full list of vehicles that potentially have the same defects with their air bag deployment can be found here at the NTHSA website.

To check a specific vehicle's recall status, the NHTSA has made a recall checking portal, found here.

The government agency has also declared that other vehicles will be recalled by the end of 2019, "bringing the total number of affected air bags to around 65-70 million." The NHTSA also notes that the vehicles that will be added do not currently appear in the recall search that has been set up.