Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson received call from HHS about migrant children at Ft. Benning

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WRBL) - Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson said he received a "courtesy call" from the Department of Health and Human Services official on Tuesday.

The Mayor was told that "HHS had identified a potential building at Fort Benning along with DOD officials and will be touring the post."

"They said nothing was imminent," Henderson said. They did not identify the building on post that they would be looking at to house unaccompanied migrant children who had been detained at the U.S./Mexico Border. More than 40,000 children have been detained in the last seven months and separated from their parents.

HHS is looking at military installations as a potential housing solution. CBS News reported that HHS and DOD officials toured Fort Benning on Wednesday. Henderson said the HHS spokesman told him that she would "get back to him" when a decision was made."

Henderson says he has not heard from them since Tuesday.