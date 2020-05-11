Columbus Mayor to host virtual town hall meeting on May 14

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson will host a live, virtual town hall meeting on May 14 which will play across YouTube and the Mayor’s Facebook page.

The town hall will be May 14 at 5:30 p.m. and will include the City Manager, representatives from Homeland Security, the Department of Public Health, and the City Attorney’s office. The Mayor and other panel members will answer questions about COVID-19 in Muscogee County and city operations.

Questions you’d like answered during the meeting can be emailed ahead of time to Becca Covington at covington.rebecca@columbusga.org. The cutoff toe send questions is May 13 at 5 p.m.