Columbus Mayor updates Declaration of Local Emergency, closes all facilities, recreational equipment in parks off limits

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Declaration of Local Emergency issued by Mayor Skip Henderson on March 20 has been amended, adding the order that all city recreational facilities and all recreational equipment located within city parks are off limits until April 6.

The added order includes all tennis courts, basketball courts, volleyball courts, exercise stations, pavilions, and playground equipment.

Columbus’s parks and park restrooms will remain open for now, so long as six foot social distancing is practiced.

The amended order took effect at midnight, March 26. The order may be extended by action of the Mayor or Columbus Council.

Violations of the order are punishable by law, as provided by Section 1-8 of the Columbus Code: