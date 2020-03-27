Columbus Mayor updates Declaration of Local Emergency, closes all facilities, recreational equipment in parks off limits

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Declaration of Local Emergency issued by Mayor Skip Henderson on March 20 has been amended, adding the order that all city recreational facilities and all recreational equipment located within city parks are off limits until April 6.
The added order includes all tennis courts, basketball courts, volleyball courts, exercise stations, pavilions, and playground equipment.
Columbus’s parks and park restrooms will remain open for now, so long as six foot social distancing is practiced.
The amended order took effect at midnight, March 26. The order may be extended by action of the Mayor or Columbus Council.
Violations of the order are punishable by law, as provided by Section 1-8 of the Columbus Code:
It shall be unlawful for any person to violate or fail to comply with any provision of this Code and where no specific penalty is provided therefor, the violation of any provision of this Code shall be punished by a fine not exceeding $1,000.00, or imprisonment for a term not exceeding 90 days, or by both such fine and imprisonment.
Whenever the recorder of the city shall, under any of the ordinances of the city, adjudge a person to pay a fine, or a fine and costs of prosecution, he shall also provide in such sentence a period of time for which such person shall be imprisoned in default of the payment of the same. Whenever the sentence shall be one of both fine and imprisonment, it shall also provide for an additional period of imprisonment in the city jail for which such person shall be held in default of payment of fine and costs. Such additional period shall commence to run from the expiration of the period of imprisonment fixed by the sentence, provided that in no case shall the imprisonment for failure to pay a fine, or fine and costs, together with any other imprisonment in the same case, exceed the period of 60 days.
