Columbus middle school honors local community leaders for commitment and dedication to Muscogee County

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Young people at one Columbus middle school are leading the way when it comes to kindness and compassion.

A cheerful gratitude filled the cafeteria of Arnold Magnet Academy Thursday morning as 6th, 7th, and 8th graders honored community leaders for their dedication to Columbus and Muscogee County as a part of their Great Kindness Week.

Those leaders include Buddy Bryan, Ann McDuffie, Delta Outley, Rodney Lawrence, Lauren Chambers, Billy Holbrook, and Cheryl Johnson.

Coroner Buddy Bryan was amazed at how special the event was and the company he was with.

“First of all at the program that was presented here,” Bryan said. “But being around the people I was with today. I feel special. It warmed my heart.”

Delta Outley who represents SAVE, a non-profit organization geared towards stopping the violence, says this event reminds her that young people in Columbus are committed to building a better future.

“Our young people are great,” Outley said. “They’re outstanding. They’re listening and they want better for our community. And if I can do anything to be apart of the solution to our problems in Columbus, I know that serving is what I do.”

Also in attendance was Councilor Toyia Tucker to lead the event proclamation. Tucker represents District 4 in Columbus.

Tucker says it’s events like these that give her hope for what’s to come.

“These are our future leaders, future teachers, future elected officials, and even news reporters, that were here today,” Tucker said. “Great students. Our future looks bright, it’s promising, when you see these students, their spirit, their kindness, their heart, it’s very touching.”

The Great Kindness Challenge Initiative, presented by Kids for Peace, promotes kindness in schools across the country.