COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— The Muscogee County Coroner’s Office confirms one person died in a crash earlier this evening, March 2.

Dep. Coroner Charles Newton says the victim was a 31-year-old woman. She was pronounced dead shortly after 8 p.m.

Columbus police confirm a motorcycle was involved in a collision with a car shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Veterans Parkway near the intersection of Commercial Drive.

