ALEX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — A Columbus motorcyclist died in a collision in Chamber County, states Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).

According to ALEA, Romie Lee West, 59, was fatally injured when the 2012 Harley Davison he was operating struck the 2002 Ford F-150 driven by Steven Alan Calich, 40, of Cusseta. West was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash occurred at approximately 8:30 p.m. Sunday, June 11, on Ben Brown Road, five miles south of Valley, in Chambers County. Troopers with ALEA Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.