Columbus mountain climber turned back on Everest attempt this year

COLUMBUS (WRBL) - Eleven climbers have already died on Mount Everest this season.

One Columbus man was ready to make his fourth attempt to reach the top of the world earlier this month when he decided against it.

Local commercial and multi-family real estate developer Bud Allen was in the Himalayas just three weeks ago when he turned back. He wasn't feeling well and he became concerned about the large crowd of climbers waiting for the perfect weather to make the ascent to 29,000 feet.

"The thing that's unusual this year is not so much the number of fatalities," Allen said. ".. Statistically, about one in 50 climbers are gonna die attempting Everest. What's unusual this year is that the vast majority did not die in an avalanche or serac collapse, or a crevasse fall, they died from altitude and exhaustion. A number of them died on the descent after having summitted and just died on the way down. And, that's very unusual."

Since 2004, Allen has climbed the highest peaks on six of the seven continents.

Everest has eluded him. And at 60, he knows he has a limited number of attempts left at the highest peak.

But he listened to his body.

"Well, this year was 11 fatalities and 10 of them related to altitude sickness and exhaustion," he said. "So, very much physiology plays an incredible role in whether someone is going to be successful in climbing a 29,000-foot mountain."

Ten years ago, Allen was just three hours from the summit of Everest when his oxygen system failed. He turned back 15-hundred feet from the top.

That's the closest he's gotten.