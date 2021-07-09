Columbus murder suspect charged in April drive-by shooting appears in court

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A Columbus man facing murder charges was in court this morning following a deadly weekend shooting back in April.

Quinton Williams, 33, plead not guilty in connection to the drive-by shooting death of Demetrius Daniels, 26, back on April 11, 2021.

The shooting took place in the 4600 block of Reese Road. At the time of the shooting, the victim was sitting on the porch with Rodney Daniels, no relation to Demetrius.

That’s when Williams is accused of firing 17 shots outside of the passenger window of a black Nissan Altima, one striking the victim, Demetrius Daniels, killing him.

Courtroom testimony reveals that Williams was involved in an altercation inside and outside of Club Fetish on Armor Road the night before the shooting. Surveillance video according to police shows Williams leaving the club that night in a black Nissan Altima, like the one involved in the Reese road shooting.

Testimony revealed Rodney Daniels, the one who survived the shooting, was involved in that brawl at Club Fetish. Williams’ social media post, according to police, ties him to the Reese Road shooting.

Social media records obtained by detectives revealed a cell phone number police say connected Williams to the scene of the crime, through GPS coordinates.

However, at his time, no eye-witness accounts place Williams at the scene. Defense Attorney Stacey Jackson raised doubts about the same vehicle being at both places.

“Obviously this car, the Nissan, that’s alleged to be at Fetish and the scene, does not belong to my client,” said Jackson. “So, the important question: who owns this black Nissan Altima? I think that’s the most important question that needs to be answered.”

Williams entered a not guilty plea, and the case has been bound over to Superior Court.