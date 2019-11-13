Columbus / Muscogee Republican Party hosts “Salute to Veterans” event

The Columbus/ Muscogee County Republican Party hosted an event to honor veterans and active duty service.

The “Salute to Veterans” event was hosted at the National Infantry Museum. The meal was free to veterans and active duty service members.

Guest Speaker Brad Raffensperger, Georgia’s Secretary of State, says veterans should always be honored for their service.

“Some have made the ultimate sacrifice and have lost their life defending our freedom, our liberty. It’s been such a tremendous honor to be able to help honor these veterans for their service to our nation, Raffensperger said.

Raffensperger also spent his trip to Columbus speaking to local election officials.