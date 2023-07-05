Charcuterie boards are often presented as appetizers. However, you can also serve them as the main course at gatherings that call for light meals.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Upcoming events hosted by the Columbus Museum come in an array of forms. In a press release posted July 5, the museum announced a trivia night, charcuterie workshop, dance performance and more open-to-the-public events, all set to occur within the next four weeks.

While the museums is under construction, events will be hosted at the museum’s temporary Wynnton Road headquarters and CSU’s Bo Bartlett Center.

“Definitely love that we’re able to partner with people in the community while we’re temporarily under renovation,” said Columbus Museums Campaign Coordinator Morgan Wilson, who predicated reopening in May 2024.

On Thursday, June 13 the Columbus Museum will host a trivia night at its Wynnton Road location. The evening costs $15 per person to attend. Competitors can play as teams or individuals answering questions about American art with a smattering of local history.

“We’re really looking forward to a really fun time,” said Wilson.

The campaign coordinator predicted art novices and enthusiasts alike would come to battle it out at the event hosted by April Norris, who Wilson called a “local trivia celebrity.”

According to the press release, refreshments will be available at the venue and doors open at 6 p.m. with trivia starting at 6:30 p.m. Prior registration is encouraged, as this is the first trivia night by the museum since the pandemic. If successful, Wilson said the museum may continue with trivia nights throughout the year.

The museum also announced changes to its previously scheduled Charcuterie Night event. Wilson explained the event, also hosted by Columbus Museum Gift Shop Manager Brooke King, will now be held in collaboration with Graze Craze.

“It’s going to basically teach a very cool class on how to create your own board,” said Wilson. She added all the materials for the class, which will occur on Thursday, Aug. 3 at the museum’s temporary headquarters, are included in its $75 cover fee.

Boards and ingredients will be provided at the event and can be taken home to share with friends and family. The museum also encourages early registration for this event.

Originally, organizers paired with locally-based Honey and Goat Grazing Company, however the arrangement did not work out due to a scheduling issue, Wilson reported. Graze Craze opened its Columbus franchise location earlier this year.

In an event on Saturday, July 8, students from CSU’s Dance Conservatory will demonstrate a ballet class from 11 a.m. to noon in the Bo Bartlett Center. The performance is inspired by a painting called “Tying Her Ballet Slipper” by Henry A. Nordhausen.

The 1958 work depicts a ballerina adjusting her shoes and it is currently displayed as part of the “Facts and Figures: Contemporary Realism from the Columbus Museum” exhibition at the Bo Bartlett Center. CSU dancers will showcase a warm-up and class exercises. Included in the free event is a tour of the “Facts and Figures” exhibition.

Other public events include an “Open Studio” art class, where guests will create a piece based on a work in the Columbus Museum’s collection. The class will be held Saturday, July 15 from 10 a.m. to noon at the museum’s temporary location. It is hosted by Jessamy South, the museum’s youth and family programs manager.

Wilson explained the class is geared toward children but open to community members of any age.

“You can be a kid at heart and come and attend,” she said.

The museum will also host a “Christmas in July” gift shop sale on July 22, which will be held at its temporary location.