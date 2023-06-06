COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Field trips are not just for reserved for the school year. This June, the Columbus Museum will host family-friendly field trips on June 16 and 23. Both events cost $10 per person, with lunch included.

On June 16, attendees will adventure from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on a visit to Auburn, Alabama.

They will visit the Jule Collins Smith Museum at Auburn University, which serves as a learning museum for the community. According the museum’s website, the Jule encourages exploration and engagement with the visual arts and is open to everyone. Guests will go on a guided tour and do an “art-making activity,” according to the press release.

The outing will also have no shortage of outdoor activities, with a planned lunch at Town Creek Inclusive Park and a guided hike through Kreher Preserve & Nature Center.

Another option for interested parties is the museum’s June 23 field trip to Atlanta. The day includes a guided visit to the High Museum of Art focused on culture and community, according the High Museum website. Participants will also go to Atlanta’s The Varsity for lunch for classic American fare. Departure for the trip is at 8 a.m. with a return time of 2 p.m.

For both field trips, attendees are asked to park at the Columbus Public Library, where they will board buses. Registration for each event is required and can be found on the Columbus Museum website.

According to the press release, all children must be accompanied by an adult. Adults are also required to provide car seats as needed.