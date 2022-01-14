Columbus Museum launches new exhibit highlighting the Civil Rights Movement in the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – If you’re looking for a weekend adventure in the Chattahoochee Valley, a brand-new exhibition at the Columbus Museum will open this Saturday.

The exhibition will place a spotlight on the Civil Rights Movement in the Fountain City, and Columbus Museum Curator of History Rebecca Bush is thrilled about the longtime coming.

“Columbus had civil rights activist, civil rights pioneers,” said Bush.

News 3’s Blake Eason was given exclusive access to the exhibit days before it opened to the public.

And the timing of the new display couldn’t be more convenient.

The new exhibition titled, “Journey Toward Justice: The Civil Rights Movement in the Chattahoochee Valley,” conveniently launches on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s birthday, Jan. 15, just days before the federal holiday.

“It’s a beautiful coincidence in many ways,” Bush said.

One of the main goals of the exhibition is to remind folks the role the Chattahoochee Valley played in the Civil Rights Movement.

“To reintroduce a lot of these names that unfortunately may have been forgotten for newer generations or transplants to the area,” Bush said.

Those names include the many young people that played a role in desegregation, direct actions taken for equality, and the reminder of a landmark court case of the 1940’s, King v. Chapman, that paved the way for increased voting rights for African Americans.

“We really believe at the museum, that this story is for everyone, it’s important for everyone, if there was ever a story of prime time focus, this is it,” Bush said.

While remembering the youth activism of the past, Bush hopes this exhibition will also inspire the youth today on a path towards justice and equality.

“They will learn about where we’ve been, the progress that has been made, and think about the progress we have yet to make, and hopefully be inspired to think about how they can play an active role in that today,” Bush said.

The exhibition opens on January 15 at The Columbus Museum and will run through October 16 for public viewing, group workshops, and guided tours available.

The Columbus Museum said the exhibition is sponsored by Aflac and supported by Georgia Humanities, in partnership with the Georgia Department of Economic Development, with funding from the Georgia General Assembly.