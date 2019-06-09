Columbus Museum opens new Miss Georgia exhibit

The Columbus Museum opened a new exhibit today. It will feature a look at the 75 years and titleholders of the Miss Georgia pageant.

Miss Georgia has a long history here in the Fountain City, where it’s been hosted for generations.

The museum held a news conference with a few of this year’s contestants who will take the stage Wednesday, June 12 until events end next Saturday, the June 15.

The titleholders look forward to one day seeing their likeness in the exhibit.

“Oh, it’s so exciting. I’m excited to see what they have on display up there, and I was actually Olivia McMullins princess who was Miss America’s Outstanding Teen 2014. So I think it’s a great thing that they have this here in the museum,” Miss Lake Lanier’s Outstanding Teen Shalai King says.

The exhibit takes up half of the second floor in the museum.

“It’s a really cool opportunity to know that little girls can look up to Miss America’s Outstanding Teen and somebody like me who’s Miss North Georgia’s Outstanding Teen just like I was able to do as a little girl a couple of years ago,” said Anna Mitchell Ralston.

The exhibit features dresses, pictures, and crowns from past Miss Georgia winners as well as those who went on to compete in Miss America. Miss Greater Atlanta says it doesn’t bother her at all to know that her name could be in the museum one day.

”Actually, I’m more excited than I am nervous, I competed last year, so I kind of know what to expect now and I really excited to go into the personal interview before my talent — fitness and evening gown,” Anna Wilhelmina Hodges said.

The exhibit will be open and free for you to see whenever you like.