The BadaBings, from left to right: Marzy, Hudson Thompson and Steven Jarvis. (Olivia Yepez)

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Local music fans gathered in midtown Columbus for an alternative music event set to last 11 hours. The Summer Wasteland Fest’s outdoor stage set behind the Cuckoo’s Nest Skate Shop was surrounded by food and craft vendors, as well as a host of black-clothed, chatting fans.

“Support local music!” said Hudson Thompson bassist for the BadaBings, a West Point, Georgia-based reggae punk band.

It was just after 1 p.m. and the festival had already been going for three hours. The BadaBings had finished their set and said they were impressed with the level of organization at the event.

Thicker Than Blood Booking representative and primary event organizer Timothy Hereford explained about six months of planning had gone into the event, which was set to last from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Hereford, who also teaches guitar lessons at Everything Musical, said the most exciting thing about the festival for him was its nostalgia factor. The Summer Wasteland Fest was inspired by similar events Hereford attended growing up in Columbus.

Eventgoers watch a performance by local artist Jones. (Olivia Yepez)

Jones sings at Summer Wasteland Fest. (Olivia Yepez)

According to the organizer, this is the second event of its kind held at the Cuckoo’s Nest. Another music festival organized by Hereford was held in January, and the organizer plans to continue having one roughly every six months.

The BadaBings, consisting of Thompson and guitarist/vocalist Steven Jarvis, as well as drummer Marzy, reported they planned to come back to play again, although they weren’t sure when. Currently, the BadaBings are working on recording their third album, which is expected to be released in 2024.

In the audience, a purple-haired fan named Chace watched as her friend, who performs under the stage name “Jones,” sang to a crowd of about 15 eventgoers.

“I’m here to show support and show there are people who want to see him go farther,” Chace said, explaining she has been a supporter of Jones’ work since the two met in 2021.

Chace said the performer recently launched as a solo artist, although he also plays with his pop-punk band, Lost on Le Mans, also featured at the festival.

According to Hereford, all 26 bands performing at the Summer Wasteland Fest are regionally based.

Perfomers included Sink Your Teeth In, Sunbreak, The Review, Giger, If Only, Gutcheck, Hopes on Hold, Brave New World, Spider Inside Her, All In, Wiltwither, False Tongues, Illuminate Me, Catapult, Hassleinone, Witch Hunter, Devil in the Oasis, Foxbait, Septarian, Whitesett, Avian Theory, Zakk Cash and I Am Terrified.