Columbus native, former WRBL anchor John Lyles passes away

Broward County, Fla. (WRBL) – It is with very heavy hearts that we announce the passing of a former member of the WRBL family.

According to Mary Tactermann of the Broward County Florida School System, John Lyles passed suddenly and unexpectedly over the weekend. So far no details of his death have been given.

Lyles was the Executive Director of the Transportion Department for the Broward County School System.

Lyles’ path crossed with WRBL twice in his career. The Columbus native worked as a news photographer from the early 1980’s until the mid 1990s when he left Columbus for a larger market.

Lyles returned home, taking his talents to WTVM before taking a position in the Clayton County School System’s transportation department, which he eventually ran.

Lyles return home to Columbus in late 2016 brought him back to WRBL as a morning anchor.

Our deepest condolences and prayers for his family and friends.

John Lyles was 50 years old.