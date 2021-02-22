 

 

LIVE NOW /
Watch WRBL News 3 Nightwatch

Columbus no longer among cities with cheapest gas prices

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
gas_pump_detroit_154860

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – You may have noticed prices have jumped at the pump in Georgia. According to AAA, gas prices have jumped 18 cents more than what they were a week ago and 27 cents higher than last month.

Motorists can now expect to pay $37.65 to fill up a 15-gallon tank, more than 75 cents more than they paid in January of 2020.

The cost for an average price of gasoline in Georgia is $2.51 per gallon for regular unleaded. Why are prices rising at the pump?

“Abnormally cold temperatures over the last week along the Gulf Coast has contributed to raising gas prices,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “The situation is fluid and it is possible to see an increase in Georgia gas prices this coming week.”

The Hinesville-Fort Stewart area is seeing the highest prices at the pump with $2.56. The lowest can be found in the Catoosa-Dade-Walker area at $2.43 per gallon. Columbus, Georgia’s prices had been on the list of cities with lower gas prices in the past.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

49° / 39°
Clear
Clear 0% 49° 39°

Tuesday

71° / 39°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 71° 39°

Wednesday

74° / 47°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 74° 47°

Thursday

72° / 52°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 12% 72° 52°

Friday

66° / 55°
Showers
Showers 56% 66° 55°

Saturday

74° / 59°
Few Showers
Few Showers 34% 74° 59°

Sunday

76° / 64°
AM Showers
AM Showers 31% 76° 64°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

48°

12 AM
Clear
1%
48°

46°

1 AM
Clear
1%
46°

45°

2 AM
Clear
1%
45°

44°

3 AM
Clear
1%
44°

43°

4 AM
Clear
1%
43°

41°

5 AM
Clear
1%
41°

40°

6 AM
Clear
2%
40°

40°

7 AM
Clear
4%
40°

42°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
42°

47°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
47°

53°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
53°

58°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
58°

62°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
62°

66°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

68°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

69°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
69°

69°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
69°

69°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
69°

67°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

63°

7 PM
Clear
1%
63°

59°

8 PM
Clear
1%
59°

55°

9 PM
Clear
1%
55°

52°

10 PM
Clear
2%
52°

50°

11 PM
Clear
2%
50°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories