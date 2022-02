COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — According to police, one man was injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon around 1:49 p.m.

Sgt. Aaron Evrard confirms the victim is a white male with minor injuries.

The shooting occurred on 5th Avenue and 38th Street.

No information has been released on the cause of the shooting, or the shooter.

As details are limited at this time