Columbus parents, student react to the Muscogee County School District reopening options for the upcoming school year

Muscogee County now has a plan in place to get students back to school during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The board presented 3 options, all virtual learning, all in-person learning, or letting the parents choose which works best for them. The Muscogee County School District says they are going with their choice model, meaning families get to decide whether they would like their child to start school virtually in the fall or in person.

Due to health concerns following COVID-19, Charity Hardnett says the decision is easy, she plans to do start virtually.

“Just going back into school right now is a little risky because my mom has a auto-immune disease so I really wouldn’t feel comfortable going in the school everyday exposing myself to the virus and possibly bringing it back home to her. If she got she could become seriously ill,” Hardnett said.

For students that do plan to attend classes in-person the school board says they’ve added several safety measures such as making face coverings mandatory, discontinuing the use of all water fountains and adding sneeze guards throughout the building.

Chloe Morris says she appreciates the school board’s efforts to do so, but her concern is scheduling for two of kids that attend different schools.

“I want to know what the virtual schedule looks like before having to make that decision. So I’m not sure if schools, individuals schools plan to release any of that information, but I really hope that they do because that would be a big factor in the decision we make,” Morris said.

Morris says she’s still deciding, but Andrea Thomas says she’s made up her mind.

“I’m not comfortable sending my children back to school and I rather just keep that at home,” Thomas said.

Thomas say after listening to the proposed plan she walked away with too many questions unanswered and just decided that her children will start school in the fall virtually.

“In between classes with the middle school and high school how are you all going to sanitize the lockers, doorknobs,each classroom that the children are interchanging out of. How does that process look that was not explained that was one of my biggest concerns because this virus is so heavily contagious,” Thomas said.

The district says they are still working on some of the details of their proposed plan as circumstances are constantly changing due to COVID-19.

The district will be reaching out to parents to get their decision on how they would like their child to attend school in the fall. After the first 9-weeks, parents can decide to change if they would like to.