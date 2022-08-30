This year, Americans are projected to spend about $3.3 billion on Halloween costumes alone.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Tuesday, Aug. 30, Columbus Park and Recreation announced it would host this year’s Spooktacular Halloween event at Lakebottom Park.

The event will be held on Oct. 22 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on 17th St. between 18th Ave. and Cherokee Avenue.

According to Columbus Park and Recreation, the event is open to organizations, businesses, and companies, who are willing to participate by providing candy and other treats to attendees.

Additionally, space will be provided for organizations that are interested in participating. Columbus Parks and Recreation encourage participating businesses to wear Halloween-themed constumes and set up activities for participants such as pumpkin bowling, go fish, face painting, and hair decorating.

For more information regarding the upcoming event, contact Janet Langan at 706-225-4658 or JLangan@columbusga.org.