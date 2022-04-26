COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — After executing a search warrant, Columbus PD arrested a man suspected of various sex crimes.

Tommy Williams Milner was taken into custody and charged with the following:

Rape

Two counts of Aggravated Sexual Battery

Two counts of Aggravated Sodomy

Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm

The warrant for Milner’s arrest was originally issued on April 25, 2022, at around 1:00 a.m., after an incident in the parking lot of the Public Safety Building. Members of the Sex Crimes Unit were called by patrol supervisors to further investigate the dispute.

Milner’s preliminary probable cause hearing is scheduled for April 27, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. in Recorder’s Court.