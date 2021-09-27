Columbus PD confirms shooting occurred at The Hill Apartments

UPDATE 9:27 p.m. 09/27/2021: Officials confirm two males and one female were injured in the incident.

No information in regards to the identities or ages of the victims have been released at this time.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus Police Department Sgt. Aaron Evrard confirms a shooting occurred at The Hill Apartments.

Officials report three people were shot in the incident, all sustaining non life-threatening injuries.

There are multiple evidence markers on the ground and crime scene tape blocking off the area.

First responders are on scene, News 3 has a reporter gathering more details at this time. Stick with WRBL on-air and online as more information becomes available.

It is advised to avoid the area.