COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Local pizza-eaters can rejoice; today marks National Pizza Party Day. The holiday, which occurs annually on the third Friday in May, provides an opportunity for community members to support local pizzerias and/or catch up with loved ones.

For those seeking an artisan pie, Rising Flour offers everything from a chicken siracha pizza to a BLT pizza. They also offer more standard options, like a veggie pie and white pizza. Menu prices range from $12.25 to $26.75, depending on toppings and size. On Fridays, the restaurant is open from noon to 10 p.m. and is located on Gentian Boulevard in Columbus.

Groups looking to have some drinks with their pizza party can look into Mr. Pizza Brick Oven and Tap on Macon Road. The restaurant has an array of pizza options including a margherita pizza and chicken pesto pizza. It also has a full menu complete with sandwiches, salads, dessert items and a kid’s menu. In addition, the drinks menu contains 14 cocktail, 26 wines and over 20 beers and seltzers. A custom 16-in. pie costs $14 plus an additional $1.80 per topping, while all large specialty pizzas cost $21. The restaurant closes at 10 p.m. on National Pizza Party Day.

While it is part of a franchise, Mellow Mushroom Columbus is also an option for local pizza-eaters. The pizzeria, which is inspired by the ‘60s and ‘70s according to its website, opened in 2001 and is located on Veterans Parkway. It is open until 10 p.m. on Fridays, but also hosts happy hour from 4 to 7 p.m. on all weekdays. Pies on the menu include names like the “Maui Wowie,” “Holy Shitake,” “Kosmic Karma” and “Mighty Meaty.” Prices range from $15.99 to $27.99 for a large pie, depending on toppings. They also offer options for crust thickness and char preferences.

My Boulange and Tower Pizza closes at 3 p.m. on Fridays, although it is open Tuesday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. each week. Pizza partiers who aren’t able to get one tonight can consider visiting this local option tomorrow. The restaurant’s menu is not available on their website; however, its 12th Street address and chef contact information is posted, along with photos of its fare.