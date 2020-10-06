Columbus Police: 22-year-old faces nine financial crime charges

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police say they have a man in custody facing nine financial crime charges after investigating a reported stolen wallet from Sept. 28.

Malike Holtzclaw, 22, was charged after police say a victim reported his wallet stolen and about $1,700 in charges and attempted charges on his bank account. The charges mainly came from fast food restaurants, gas stations, and ATM withdrawals.

Police began investigating the theft, leading them to recover surveillance footage and get a vehicle’s tag number while the victim’s bank card was used. This led officers to identify Holtzclaw, who had been driving a friend’s vehicle during the transactions, as a suspect.

Warrants for Holtzclaw’s arrest were obtained and taken to the Muscogee County Jail, where he was being held on unrelated charges.

Holtzclaw faces the following charges as a suspect in this case:

One count of Financial Transaction Card Theft (Felony)

Seven counts of Financial Transaction Card Fraud (Felony)

One count of Theft by Deception (Misdemeanor)

There was a hearing for Holtzclaw at Recorder’s Court on Oct. 6, Probable Cause was found, and the case was bound over to Superior Court, police say.