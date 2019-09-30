Columbus Police are asking for public help finding a missing local man

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is looking for Vontrez Leonard Junior, 20, last seen on September 25 after leaving work.

Police say Vontrez left his shift at the Papa Johns on Veterans Parkway and was last seen wearing all black clothing.

Vontrez drives a blue 2012 Chevrolet Malibu with a license plate reading RML5157, police say, and his family is worried about his wellbeing.

CPD asks that anyone with information about Vontrez’s location contact the police at 911, or call the Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.