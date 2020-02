COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is searching for Shaniya Latrice Cook, 15, who was last seen on Feb. 12.

Shaniya was last seen near Ticknor Drive on Wednesday, police are unsure of what she may have been wearing at the time. She is described as 4’10”, weighing 120 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Police ask that anyone with information about Shaniya’s whereabouts call them at 011 or contact the Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.