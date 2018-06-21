Local News

Columbus Police are looking for a suspect in 6th Ave shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga - Police issued an arrest warrant for a suspect in the murder of a man in Columbus that occurred Monday. 

Police are looking for Demetrius Johnson, 27, in connection with the murder of 26-year-old Jermaine Williams. They are calling him "armed and extremely dangerous" 

He is 6'1" and weighs 170 pounds and has several tattoos. 

 

