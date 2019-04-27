Columbus police arrest 17 year old in midtown shooting death

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

COLUMBUS (WRL) - Columbus police have made an arrest in a Tuesday night homicide near the intersection of Illges Road and Rigdon Road in midtown.

Tellious Brown , who turned 17 two months ago, was arrested Thursday and charged with murder in the shooting death of 60-year-old Roy Wilborn, according to a police news release,

Wilborn was shot just after 11 p.m. Tuesday night at a bus stop near the midtown intersection, police said. He was pronounced dead at the Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown campus emergency room at 5:04 a.m. on Wednesday.

Wilborn died of multiple gunshot wounds, Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan said.

Evidence collected at the scene as well as other investigative leads led to Brown's arrest, police said.

Brown is scheduled to appear in Recorder's Court Wednesday morning at 9.