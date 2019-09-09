Columbus Police arrest man for criminal attempted child molestation, other charges

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department has arrested Cantrell Denovolone Clark, 45, for Felony Criminal Attempted Child Molestation and more.

So far, details in the case are scarce, but CPD reported that Clark was charged with several felonies.

Along with the Felony Criminal Attempted Child Molestation, Clark is charged with Felony Criminal Attempted Aggravated Sodomy and Felony Kidnapping.

Clark’s Recorder’s Court hearing is scheduled for Sept. 11 at 2:00 p.m.

Police say there is no further information at this time.