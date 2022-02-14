Columbus Police ask for help in unsolved murder from one year ago

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)– The Columbus Police Department is asking the public’s assistance in an unsolved homicide from Jan. 6, 2021.

Damien Nesbitt, 37, was shot on the 600 block of 5th Avenue at the Orleans Apartments before being taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional where he was pronounced dead at 12:51 a.m.

According to officials, Nesbitt’s car was stolen during the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call detective Green at 706-225-4261 or the anonymous tip line at 706-653-3188.

