Columbus Police ask for help locating missing man

Columbus, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department and the family of Mickey Figueroa are asking for the public’s help locating the 27-year-old.

Figueroa is 6’1″ tall with brown eyes and black hair weighing 300 pounds.

He was last seen on August 24, 2021 near Old Post Court in Columbus, Ga. Figueroa drives a 2012 Nissan Sentra with Georgia license plate PXA9566. His clothing description is unknown; however, he has several tattoos on his left inner forearm.

If you know the whereabouts of Mickey Figueroa, please contact the Columbus Police Department 911 Center or the Youth Services Unit at 706-653-3449.