Columbus Police ask for public to help identify suspect in terroristic threats case at Victory Drive Waffle house

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department’s Robbery/Assault Unit is asking for help identifying a suspect involved in an incident at the Victory Drive Waffle House.

At about 5:45 a.m. on July 11, Columbus Police officers were sent to the Waffle House after receiving reports of a person with a weapon at the restaurant. Reports to police described a man wearing a black and red shirt walked into the Waffle House to order a pork chop dinner, then became upset and threatened an employee.

During the altercation, police say the man pulled out a gun.

Police are also looking for a second man, who was wearing a blue shirt and described as having a full beard, as a person of interest in the case.

The Robbery/Assault Unit is asking for the public’s help in locating the suspect and the person interest involved in the incident.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Det. William Ragland at 706-225-4056 or 706-653-3400.