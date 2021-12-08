 

Columbus police asking assistance in locating missing man

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department shared a news release asking for the public’s assistance in locating missing Columbus man.

Javier Alejandro Hernandez, 31, was last seen more than a month ago Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.

Hernandez was seen in the 3900 block of Young Avenue.

He stands 5’1″ tall, weighing 170 lbs. with brown hair and eyes. Hernandez has a sleeve of tattoos and his clothing description is unknown.

Those with information are asked to contact one of the following numbers:

  • 911
  • Columbus Police Department Youth Services Unit at 706-653-3449
  • Sergeant L. Zieverink at 706-225-4384

Photo and information provided by Columbus Police Department.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Columbus Forecast Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Don't Miss