Columbus police asking assistance in locating missing man

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department shared a news release asking for the public’s assistance in locating missing Columbus man.

Javier Alejandro Hernandez, 31, was last seen more than a month ago Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.

Hernandez was seen in the 3900 block of Young Avenue.

He stands 5’1″ tall, weighing 170 lbs. with brown hair and eyes. Hernandez has a sleeve of tattoos and his clothing description is unknown.

Those with information are asked to contact one of the following numbers:

911

Columbus Police Department Youth Services Unit at 706-653-3449

Sergeant L. Zieverink at 706-225-4384

Photo and information provided by Columbus Police Department.