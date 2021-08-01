Columbus Police asking for help in locating local, critical missing person

Missing Person

Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)  The Columbus Police Department is asking the public’s help in locating 28-year-old, Justin Wade Floyd.

He is a 5’10 Caucasian male with green eyes and brown hair weighing around 180 pounds.

Justin Floyd was last seen at 425 3rd Avenue around 5 p.m. on Sunday, August 1.

He was wearing wearing a pink shirt with the Auburn logo on the front and Best Buddies on the back, white shorts, dark blue Crocks.  He was carrying a light green laptop bag.

Justin Floyd has autism and operates on an 8-10 year old mindset.

If you have any information concerning this missing person please contact 911 or the Columbus Police Department Youth Services at 706-653-3449 or Detective Jeff Jones at 706-225-4373.              

Justin Wade Floyd, photo provided by Columbus Police Department

