Columbus Police are asking for help in locating a 59-year-old man who has been missing since early this morning.

James Jackson, a 5-foot-8, 160-pound black man, was last seen at 12:53 a.m. on Sunday, March 1 near Valencia Drive.

He was last seen wearing all dark clothing and a black jacket.

Any information concerning this critically missing person please contact 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.